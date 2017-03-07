Home Goods sets target opening date at Homestead Village

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — The Home Goods store, a division of TJX Companies, has reported it has set a target date for a grand opening at the Homestead Village location.

According to a spokesperson, the store is planning to open April 23, meaning it will not be far behind the opening of anchor store Hobby Lobby.

Home Goods specializes in name brand furniture, linens, cooking products, art and other home accessories offered at discounted prices. Seasonal decorations are also offered. The Goods is an app customers can use to see unique items in different store locations.

“The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the U.S. and worldwide,” a company statement reads. “We believe that our business model is one of the most flexible in the world and that we have one of the widest demographic reaches in retail, both of which have enabled us to achieve successful, profitable growth year after year, through many types of economic and retail cycles across different geographies.

“In our nearly 40-year history, our annual comparable store sales have declined only once, and we have delivered solid earnings growth and some of the highest financial returns we have seen in retail.”