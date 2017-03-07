Property owner of demolished Cahaba Project home speaks out

By Brannon Dawkins

For The Tribune

TRUSSVILLE — The property owner of the Cahaba Project home on Meadow Lane that was demolished more than two weeks ago is speaking out and says he wants people to understand what led to the family’s decision.

The property is owned by Trussville residents Henry and Kim Wideman. The Wideman family purchased the property last year, and had a home plan approved by the city’s Design Review Committee last November. The Cahaba Project is a historic district and homeowners must present plans to the committee in order to receive a building permit. The neighborhood was designated in 2006 as the Cahaba Homestead Village Historic District by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

“We wanted to keep all that we could of the house,” Wideman said in a recent interview. “The house plan we had approved was designed around the home’s original floor plan.”

The Wideman’s original plan was to turn the 1,200 square foot home into a 4,500 square foot home. A finished room over the attached garage would have added another 600 square feet, he said.

“We used exterior inspiration from another home (on Rockridge Avenue) in the neighborhood and just assumed that it was a good model,” Wideman said. “The home was going to be white brick with a metal shingle roof for a lighter look.”

He said the existing home was ultimately demolished on the advice of his contractor, home designer and engineers after discovering the home’s foundation had problems that would make their renovation plans difficult.

“We didn’t like taking the old house down,” Wideman said. He was told the foundation was unstable from decades of water erosion on various sides of the house and there was some termite damage.

“What we were doing on top of the structure that we were keeping was no small thing,” said home designer Jordan Huffstetler. “The water issue has degraded the structure that we were going to rely on. The foundation as it is, is clearly not suitable for what you’re doing on top of it.”

Wideman also said if the foundation was repaired, the water problems would likely remain.

“Once we realized the house had to come down, we had more flexibility with the floor plan and began thinking more about the overall look,” he said. “Remembering a conversation with one of the design committee members and after talking with a few city councilman with the city, we realized that we might have been using the wrong template for what a majority of people down there had rather see. So we redesigned the home to more of what we thought would resemble an (original) duplex (in the neighborhood that had been) expanded.”

The changes included lower pitch rooflines that were simpler in design. “We felt like we could eventually get to a point that we could even set a template for what future home renovations and builds could look like. We were planning to submit the new plans soon.”

The Widemans did keep materials from the original home to use in their new home.

“We kept most of the old hardwood floors, all interior doors, old windows from the garage, brick from the fireplace and foundation, many rafters and wood walls,” he said. “We were planning to use these items very visibly throughout the new home. We felt if we had to remove the history on the outside, then we wanted to incorporate all the history of the home on the inside. We even had the home designed to keep a huge oak tree in the backyard.”

However, after many residents in the neighborhood spoke at a recent city council meeting concerning the future demolition of any more Project homes, the Wideman’s have put the lot on the market and put their house plans on hold for now. “We are evaluating all options to determine what is best for our family going forward.”

Currently, the city council has placed a moratorium on all external demolition of any Cahaba Project home as a first step in preserving the historic neighborhood. The council hopes to come up with a plan to create ordinances that allow home renovations and additions, while maintaining the architectural integrity of the historic homes.