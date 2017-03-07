School taxes pass in landslide vote

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Two county-wide ad valorem taxes were on the ballot Tuesday in a special election. The taxes are earmarked for education in the county, and passed overwhelmingly. Trussville held a city-wide election for an additional tax as well, to benefit the city’s school system. The local tax also passed in a landslide.

In Trussville, voters turned out to approve the 30-year tax by large margins. The county-wide 2.1 mill ad valorem tax passed in Trussville with 85.7 percent of the vote. A separate 5.4 mill county-wide tax passed with 85.6 percent of the vote. The district 5.1 mill tax that will serve Trussville City Schools only passed with 86.2 percent of the vote.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, 62 percent of the ballots in Jefferson County were counted, and the county-wide taxes are seeing incredibly wide margins. The 2.1 mill tax has 92.84 percent of the vote, while the 5.4 mill tax is passing with 92.46 percent.

This story will be updated with the latest numbers as they are totaled.