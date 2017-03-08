Who will fill Jerry Hood’s shoes?

By David Knox

Sports Editor

CLAY – Clay-Chalkville Principal Michael Lee said he will be looking to find the right man soon to replace head football coach Jerry Hood after Hood’s resignation on March 1.

“I’m going to turn the resignation in this afternoon,” Lee said, “and hopefully it will be posted tomorrow. It has to post during the school year for seven days and then I’m going to start interviewing and name a head coach.”

He hopes to have it done before the end of March. Spring drills start April 19.

“He has made this an attractive job, and my email has already blown up from Florida and Georgia and Mississippi. There are guys here on staff that are interested and qualified. He’s made this an attractive job and the city of Clay has also helped us make it attractive financially.”

Speculation starts with current staff. Stuart Floyd, the offensive coordinator for the past six seasons, quarterbacked the 1999 Cougars state championship team; defensive coordinator Sean Talsma has been on staff since before Hood arrived; Drew Gilmer, linebackers coach, has been at the school almost as long as Talsma and is highly regarded.

Curtis Coleman, who won 129 games as head coach at Shades Valley, Huffman and Ensley, is not interested in the head spot. Jon Clemons is a new addition to the staff, coming from Pinson Valley where he was offensive coordinator. He’d be a candidate if there were not so many on staff already ahead in line, perhaps.

Matt Glover, formerly of PVHS, would also have had his name thrown in there if he had not just accepted the St. Clair County position.

Is there a surprise candidate out there? An out-of-state coach who wants a shot in Alabama? A coordinator at a 7A Over the Mountain school? Someone from a 4A or 5A school who’s dominated at that level? Or will Lee reward loyalty and someone already familiar with Jerry’s way?

We should know the answer soon.