Pinson woman wanted for FTA on possession charges

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Neala Jane Stinson 43, is wanted in Jefferson County on a Felony warrant charging her with Failure to Appear on the charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

She is described as 5’3″ and 115 lbs. Her last reported address is the 4200 block of Spearman Avenue in Pinson, 35126.

If you know where this suspect might be, please call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or leave a tip online and get your private code number. You will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward if your tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest. A criminal charge is only an accusation.

A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.