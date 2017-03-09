School tax vote costs county $500k; voter turnout extremely low

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The ad valorem tax vote held Tuesday in Jefferson County came with a hefty price tag. The cost for the election to be held was $500,000, which was paid for by Jefferson County.

A small percentage of registered voters turned out in the election, with just 5.99 percent of voters casting a ballot. The overwhelming support extended the $100 million property tax until the year 2045.

According to ABC 33/40, Jefferson County’s Probate Judge said the vote was not held during the Novemeber general election to avoid a three-page ballot and longer wait times.

City school systems in Birmingham, Homewood, Leeds, Mountain Brooks, Hoover, Midfield, Tarrant, Bessemer, Fairfield and Vestavia Hills joined Trussville in voting to approve a local property tax. Trussville, however, had the largest percentage of dissenting voters with 13.72 percent voting against the renewal of a 5.1 mill property tax. No other city reached double figures in percentage.

Trussville City Schools drafted a letter and mailed them to all citizens of Trussville reminding them of the tax vote and how important they money is to the system.

From Trussville City School’s 2017 budget, the two county-wide taxes accounted for $2.86 million of the school’s budget. That equals to $1,054.00 per student.

Locally, the district tax equals about $1.8 million or 43 percent of the system’s local ad valorem monies.

The total dollar amount is more than $4.3 million, which equals 12 percent of the Trussville City Schools total operating budget.

County-wide, the tax is expected to bring in $100 million annually for the school systems.