Water outage at Service Rd. and Deerfoot Pkwy. in Trussville
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
TRUSSVILLE — Birmingham Water Works is reporting a water outage at Service Rd. and Deerfoot Pkwy. in Trussville.
The outage is expected to last for five hours.
More information will be added as it becomes available.
Water is out on Servce Rd & Deerfoot Pwy in Trussville. Estimated outage time is 5 hours. Crews are on the scene.
— BirminghamWaterWorks (@BhamWaterWorks) March 9, 2017
Comments
Following
.
Patty Coker