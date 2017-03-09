 [fiatalert]
Water outage at Service Rd. and Deerfoot Pkwy. in Trussville

Posted date: March 09, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Birmingham Water Works is reporting a water outage at Service Rd. and Deerfoot Pkwy. in Trussville.

The outage is expected to last for five hours.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

