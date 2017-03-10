Deputies arrest man following chase through Birmingham

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 22-year-old Birmingham man is in custody after leading deputies on a chase through western parts of Birmingham.

Just after 3:30 Friday afternoon, a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy patrolling along Main Street in Graysville attempted to stop a Chevrolet pickup for speeding. The driver refused to stop and a chase ensued. The chase traveled into western parts of the city of Birmingham.

The suspect attempted to turn on to 2nd Street West, but lost control and wrecked into the curb. He then tried to flee on foot, but then returned to his vehicle and tried to drive away. He struck a Sheriff’s Office vehicle that had stopped behind him.

The suspect was taken into custody. There were no injuries or other property damage reported. He faces charges for traffic violations, attempting to elude and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.

The name of the suspect is withheld pending formal charges.