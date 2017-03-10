Sheriff’s office searching for Center Point man wanted for three counts of attempted murder
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Author Montez Green, 31, is wanted in Jefferson County on felony warrants charging him with failure to appear on three counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting into an occupied building.
He is described as 6’0″ tall and 245 lbs. His last reported address is the 100 block of Lake Drive in Center Point, 35215.
If anyone knows where this suspect might be, please call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or leave a tip online and get your private code number.
A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.