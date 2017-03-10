Woman dies after her car went into a river in St. Clair County

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

ST CLAIR COUNTY – A single-vehicle crash at early Friday morning has claimed the life of a woman.

Bridget Rochelle Braxton, 40, of Talladega, was killed when the 2012 Acura TL she was driving left the roadway and entered the Coosa River.

Braxton, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Interstate 20 near the 165 mile marker, approximately one mile east of Riverside.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.