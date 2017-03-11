Anniston man killed in traffic collision outside Talladega

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

An Anniston resident is dead after a two vehicle crash on Alabama 21 outside of Talladega according to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash occurred at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Senior Trooper Johnathan Appling stated in the release that Samuel Lee Williamson, 68, was killed in his 2001 Buick LeSabre after colliding with another Anniston resident, Debra Hindman Powell, 61, who was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima.

Powell is being treated at a local hospital. Appling said that Williamson was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Alabama State Troopers are currently investigating the incident.