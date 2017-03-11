Intruder with backpack arrested after entering White House grounds

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday night the Secret Service arrested a man who entered the grounds of the White House with a backpack. The suspect is now in custody according to a report by cnn.com.

Secret Service sources said that he might have entered the grounds at the eastern portion and then went into the south portico entrance of the White House just after midnight.

The motives of the intruder have not yet been revealed. The building was put on one of the highest security alerts after he was arrested.