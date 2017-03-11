 [fiatalert]
You Are Here: Home » Local News » Police chase on Trussville-Clay Rd. ends with suspect in custody

Police chase on Trussville-Clay Rd. ends with suspect in custody

Posted by: Posted date: March 11, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 21-year-old man is in custody following a chase in Clay on Saturday.

Just before 4:30 Saturday afternoon a deputy patrolling along Trussville-Clay Road attempted to stop a silver Chevrolet Cavalier for a tag violation. The driver refused to stop and a short chase ensued.

Richard Wilcott
Photo via Jeffco Sheriff’s Office

The Cavalier side swiped another car before the driver lost control and ran off the road in the 6400 block of Trussville-Clay Road. The suspect got out of the car ad attempted to flee on foot. He was quickly caught by pursuing deputies and arrested.

The driver, 21-year-old Richard Wilcott of Remlap, was found to have an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear on a previous charge of Attempting to Elude. He also faces new charges of Attempting to Elude, Criminal Mischief, Resisting Arrest, and traffic violations. He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail where he is being held with no bond.

The occupants of the car he struck were not injured.

Comments

  1. Georgie Rowan Allen says:
    March 12, 2017 at 12:01 am

    Misty Lesley

  2. Laura Lopresti says:
    March 12, 2017 at 12:03 am

    Chad Murdock

  3. Dana Murray Henry says:
    March 12, 2017 at 12:06 am

    Kathy Galloway Norris this must have been all the commotion.

  4. Candice Ficarra says:
    March 12, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Jordan Simmons

  5. Jeremy Owen says:
    March 12, 2017 at 12:24 am

    I missed this by 30 minutes today

  6. Tj Weinreich says:
    March 12, 2017 at 12:26 am

  7. Rickey Alexander says:
    March 12, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Running from the cops in a Cavalier should be a punishable offense in itself.

  8. Misty Lesley says:
    March 12, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Hmmm, name doesn’t sound familiar.

  9. Kattie C. Spence says:
    March 12, 2017 at 1:25 am

    Sandra Forrest 6400? Was this infront of your house??

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top