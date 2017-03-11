U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara fired from position
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
U.S. attorney Preet Bharara of the Southern District for New York has said that he’s been fired after declining to resign as requested by Attorney General Jeff Sessions according to ABC News. He made the announcement on his Twitter page on Saturday afternoon.
“I did not resign,” Bharara said in his tweet. “Moments ago I was fired. Being the U.S. Attorney in SDNY will forever be the greatest honor of my professional life.”
Recently Sessions requested the resignations of all the remaining U.S. attorneys from the Obama administration. 46 attorneys were asked to step down.
But Bharara and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have both stated that President Donald Trump asked Bharara to remain in his position.
Bharara, originally from India, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2009 after being nominated by then President Barack Obama.
During his career as a federal prosecutor he has prosecuted politicians, diplomats and wall street executives.
He was named one of the “The 100 Most Influential People in the World” by Time Magazine in 2012.
Comments
The swamp’s being cleaned!
Served at the pleasure of POTUS. Just acting like an a**
He is an appointee that served at the will of the president, and he knows that. If asked, he steps down.
There are definitely plenty of employees of the DOJ one could claim are part of the swamp, but Preet Bharara absolutely isn’t one. He’s definitely been one of the most vigorous fighters of corruption employed by the DOJ. Even Trump has highly praised what Preet’s done in the SDNY, going as far to ask him to stay on. Very disappointed Trump reneged on his promise
I’m not sure I agree with this practice but apparently it is not a new one.
http://thefederalistpapers.integratedmarket.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/attorney-G.jpg