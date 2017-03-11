Winfield teen sets national record at high school 60-meter hurdle

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – Trey Cunningham of Winfield, AL has set a national record in a high school 60-meter hurdle at the Last Chance Invitational in Birmingham on Friday night.

The record makes Cunningham the nation’s fastest high school hurdler.

According to milesplit.com the Winfield High School senior clocked in at 7.49, beating Florida freshman Grant Holloway’s record of 7.53 in 2016.

Cunningham is a signee of Florida State University. The Last Chance Invitational indoor competition was held at the Birmingham CrossPlex.