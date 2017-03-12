35 Americans stricken with severe fungal infection, says CDC

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

The CDC is currently working to investigate multiple cases of an outbreak of Candida auris in the U.S. The infection has been found in 35 people so far, recently prompting the CDC to release a map on its website in which the cases can be found by state. The map will be updated monthly.

The map shows outbreaks in Maryland, Illinois, New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts.

The Washington Post reports that the infection has been found in 12 countries in five continents since 2009. It can cause severe bloodstream infections and is multidrug resistant.

Last year alerts were issued to all healthcare locations, where the infection is particularly prone to spread to potential carriers. It can survive on beds, chairs and various hospital equipment. Those who have been in intensive care can be vulnerable to contamination.

