Ethics Commission to meet in April to decide on direction of Bentley investigation

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

The next Ethics Commission meeting to be held on April 5 will decide on the direction of an investigation of Governor Robert Bentley according to a report from al.com. The commission will vote on sending the investigation to a district attorney or to the office of the state attorney general.

The report said that there has been some resurgence of interest in the investigation of the governor. Recently, the House Judiciary Committee elected to allow special counsel Jack Sharman to resume the investigation.

The House Speaker, Mac McCutcheon, has urged the House to pursue inquiry into possible wrongdoings by Bentley and is waiting for a report by the Ethics Commission.

Bentley is alleged to have misused state resources and having an affair with his political advisor, Rebekah Caldwell Mason. Both have denied the allegations.

Complaints against Bentley were filed last year by the Ethics Commission. In 2015 his now ex-wife, Diane Bentley, filed for divorce.

Afterwards audio tapes were released of Bentley having what was described as “inappropriate” dialogue with a woman over a phone.