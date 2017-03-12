One wounded, hospitalized after shooting in Adamsville

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

ADAMSVILLE – One person, whose name and other information is not yet known, has been hospitalized following a shooting in Adamsville according to WBRC News.

Adamsville Fire Chief Scott Harbison has stated that the victim was taken to a hospital but has not given details on where the shooting took place.

Police are investigating the incident.

UPDATE: WIAT reports that the victim is in stable condition. The shooting apparently took place at 3323 West Circle in Adamsville, but the victim ran several blocks before being found by police. No suspects have been taken into custody yet.