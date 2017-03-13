Monday Weather: Cold rain, lower temps

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –Central Alabama will see widespread rain on Monday as a system moves in from west to east across the state. That will be followed by significantly colder temperatures.

Monday

A slight chance of sprinkles before 10 a.m., then showers, mainly after 10am. High near 48. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday night

Showers, mainly before 10 p.m.. Low around 39. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Highs will remain in the mid to high 40’s through Wednesday with lows in the mid 20’s.