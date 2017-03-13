Stolen credit card used in Pinson, deputies seek suspect’s identity

 [fiatalert]
Posted by: Posted date: March 13, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

PINSON –The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office is trying to identify a suspect who used a stolen credit/debit card at a business on the 9300 block of Highway 79 in Pinson.

Store surveillance cameras captured the suspect using the card and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

If you think you recognize this person, or know anything about this crime, please contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.

