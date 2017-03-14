Birmingham Academy of Martial Arts shows off new renovations

Special to The Tribune

TRUSSVILLE – The Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) hosted a ribbon cutting for Birmingham Academy of Martial Arts (BMA) in Trussville on Monday, March 6, to celebrate a major renovation of their building.

BMA first opened in another location in 2005. They moved to their current location in 2007, and in 2008, they expanded by purchasing the office next door.

BMA is located at 1110 North Chalkville Road, Suite 136, near the Trussville YMCA. Please call (205) 909-3720; you can also visit www.bhammartialarts.com.

