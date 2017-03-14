Three local football players pick up college offers

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Hewitt-Trussville junior-to-be Pierce Quick picked up his ninth offer and his fourth from a Southeastern Conference school when the University of Georgia came on board this week.

Quick, a 6-5, 280-pound offensive lineman, also has offers from Alabama and Auburn and Tennessee.

CCHS LB collects first offer

Clay-Chalkville rising senior linebacker Derrick Bean picked up his first offer this week.

Bean, a 6-foot-2, 206-pound linebacker, received an offer from Arkansas State of the Sun Belt Conference.

Bean had 59 tackles for the Cougars last season, 10 for losses, and returned an interception for a touchdown.

McElwain picks up first D-I offer

Running back Elliott McElwain picked up his first Division I offer recently.

The senior-to-be Husky received an offer to play for Army, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Army went 8-5 last season, winning the Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl over North Texas 38-31 in overtime.

McElwain rushed for 604 yards on 90 carries for a 6.71 yards-per-carry average with a long run of 50 yards, despite playing in the shadow of Grayson Cash and Noah Igbinoghene. He also caught 54 passes for a team-leading 771 yards, a 14.2 yard-per-reception average, with a long of 70 yards. He scored seven touchdowns rushing and eight receiving.

The 6-foot, 215-pounder will be asked to carry even more of the load in 2017 as Cash and Igbinoghene moved on to the college ranks.