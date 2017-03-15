Clay Council opens bids for “red barn” demolition

By Crystal McGough

For The Tribune

CLAY – The Clay City Council opened bids Tuesday night for the demolition of the red barn at 7550 Misty Lane.

We sent out 18 requests for bids and we got two,” City Manager Ronnie Dixon said. “The way this works is, we’ll open the bids now and at our next council meeting, I’ll present the recommendation and (the council) will vote and grant the contract.”

he first bid came from TUC Pipeline, Inc. in the amount of $13,995.

“This is the company that has done the last two or three demolitions that we’ve had,” Dixon said. “They have their insurance papers, their affidavits and their secretary of state paperwork, so their bid is complete.

The second bid came from S&W Construction, L.L.C. in the amount of $5,000. Dixon said that S&W has not bid on anything for the city before, but that they do have their insurance and affidavit.

“I’ll evaluate that and report back to you in two weeks,” he said.

According to Dixon, the property owners purchased a building permit on June 2, 2016, but it expired after 180 days. The building permit, he said, was to repair the roof, but the overgrown property has not been cleaned up and the building is being used illegally as a construction storage site when it is zoned agricultural.

“That’s the reason why we’re moving forward,” he said. “The building is out of code. It’s dilapidated. It’s being misused from a zoning standpoint. According to the family there is some historical significance, but nobody can provide any evidence.”

In other city news, Clay-Chalkville Middle School teacher Angie McGowan, winner of the $500 October school grant from the city, presented the council with cards from her students thanking them for the two Chromebook laptops their class bought with the money.

One of her students was so excited that he made a handmade card in the shape of a Dell computer, McGowan said.

“It just meant a lot to our classroom because, what I do, I have a resource classroom,” she said. “I’m an exceptional education teacher, but we help so many students. I have my own students, but then there are students in and out of my classroom all day. Your generosity matters. I’m sure it matters to every classroom so much more than you imagine.”

Councilor Dennis Locke added that Clay Elementary teacher and December award winner Bill Montgomery also sent the council a letter of appreciation, along with handwritten letters from 17 of his students.