Man returns from trip to find a dead body in his bed

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered in a home in Rock Mountain Lakes.

Just before 2:00 pm today deputies responded to a home in the 2000 block of Rock Mountain Lake Drive. The caller reported that he had arrived home after being out of town for several days and found someone he believed asleep in his bedroom.

Deputies arrived and checked the home. The body of an unidentified adult white female was found deceased in the bedroom. The body appeared to have been at the location for several days. The homeowner reported no one should have been in the home and the person found is unknown to him.

Due to the decomposed state of the body determination of identity and cause of death is pending the Medical Examiners report.

The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided as they become available.