Red-hot Huskies roll over last week, including win over Clay-Chalkville Tuesday

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Hewitt-Trussville got a two-hit shutout from Bradley Huffstutler as the Huskies beat Mountain Brook 8-0 to start a three-game winning streak last Wednesday.

Ed Johnson, Caden Kirk and Josh Morgan had two hits apiece in the win.

The Huskies followed that up with another pitching gem, as Carson Skipper pitched a complete-game four-hitter in a 6-2 win over Southside-Gadsden. Skipper struck out seven. Grayson Cash had two hits and Julian Sauger had a pair of RBIs.

Not to be outdone, Cameron Furr took to the hill against Brookwood and tossed a one-hit. He fanned 13. Freshman second baseman Tyler Mauldin had two hits and Slaugher had a double and the walk-off game-winner in the seventh.

The Huskies (14-2) hosted Clay-Chalkville Tuesday night at 6:30. The Huskies used Skipper again, and got a 2-hit, complete game from him in a 4-2 win over the Cougars. Skipper sat down 11 Clay-Chalkville hitters on strikes.

Clay-Chalkville strung together a three-game winning streak before the loss to Hewitt-Trussville, knocking off Leeds 1-0, Homewood 2-1 and Locust Fork 8-0 last week.

The Cougars (4-5) host Shades Valley on Thursday at 4:30 and then travel to Mortimer Jordan where they’ll play the Blue Devils Saturday at noon and Alexandria at 2 p.m.

The Cougars open area play with Center Point next Tuesday at home at 6:30, then go to Center Point for a doubleheader Thursday at 4:30 and 6:30

Pinson Valley (2-7) will host Hewitt-Trussville Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The Indians will host Hueytown Thursday at 6:30 and travel to Pelham for a Friday game at 6:30.