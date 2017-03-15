 [fiatalert]
Woman escapes after her abduction in Avondale Tuesday

Posted by: Posted date: March 15, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — A woman who escaped a kidnapping and robbery attempt in Avondale Tuesday came away with only minor injuries.

Suspect in robbery, kidnapping. Photo courtesy of Birmingham Police Dept.

According to WIAT, the woman was abducted outside her apartment on 4th Avenue South and 38th Street around 10:30 p.m. The suspect reportedly pointed a gun at the woman, demanding money. When she told the man she had no money, the suspect forced the victim into her own car.

The suspect then drove to multiple locations where police believe he attempted to withdraw cash from ATM’s.

While at a gas station on Bessemer Road, the woman was able to jump out of the trunk while he drove away.

 

No suspects are in custody as of Wednesday evening.

