UPDATE: Wreck cleared on I-59

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

UPDATE –The wreck on I-59 southbound just before I-459 has been cleared.

TRUSSVILLE –A Thursday morning wreck on Interstate 59 southbound just before the Interstate 459 split is causing major delays.

According to the Alabama State Troopers, traffic is backed up as far as the I-59 Deerfoot Parkway exit. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel are on the scene of the accident.

Expect heavy traffic on Deerfoot Parkway and U.S. Highway 11 as Interstate traffic is diverted to these roadways.