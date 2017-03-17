New director at Pinson Public Library is passionate about her job

By Chris Yow

Editor

PINSON — When Pinson Public Library’s only director in its history, April Wallace, left, the city didn’t have to look far to find her replacement.

Allison Scanlan was named the library’s new director, but she’s been at the Pinson Public Library for almost five years. Following her graduation from the Univ. of Alabama’s library school with a Master’s in Librarian Information, she went to work part time in Pinson and part time in Birmingham. She was hired full time four years ago as the Youth Services Librarian.

Since being hired, Scanlan’s been working hard. She’s even finding out how much different her new job really is.

“It’s been an adjustment, but it’s been a lot of fun,” Scanlan said. “There’s been a little bit of a learning curve getting used to the administrative duties.”

Luckily, because she didn’t have any director experience, Wallace has helped Scanlan in many ways to continue the work the library was doing. With that help, however, also comes making her own way.

“I love and respect April, but there are certain things she and I do differently,” Scanlan said. “Of course I will carry on the things she has done well, so it’s been taking her advice and how she did things and making it my own.”

Scanlan, despite being from Albertville, said this library felt like home, and she planned to be there for a long time.

“I love this library,” she said. “From the moment I started working here, I knew this place was great. The people here are great, the community is fantastic. The officials are very supportive of the library. I am passionate about this place.”