Double homicide under investigation in east Birmingham

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM –An investigation is underway after two men were found shot to death in a home in east Birmingham.

“This does not appear to be a random act of violence,” Birmingham police Sgt. Bryan Shelton said. “We are still early in this investigation, and are working to bring the family of the deceased answers to their questions.”

The victims were discovered when officers answered a person down call in a home in the 200 block of 69th Place North at 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

The men were identified as Quinchez Spradley, 35, of Birmingham, and Twallis McClendon, 45, of Birmingham. Police believe they had been killed earlier in the eveng.