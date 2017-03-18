Hewitt-Trussville’s London Coleman named All-State

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Sports Writer’s Association named their 2016-17 All-State teams this week. Hewitt-Trussville’s London Coleman was the only local player to be listed.

Coleman, a junior, earned a third team selection by the ASWA in Class 7A.

Class 7A

First team

Shauntai Battle, McGill-Toolen, Sr., G, 5-9

Zipporah Broughton, Lee-Montgomery, Jr., G, 5-9

Claire Holt, Spain Park, Jr., G, 5-7

Haley Troup, Gadsden City, Sr., G-F, 5-10

Eboni Williams, Hoover, Jr., F, 6-0

Second team

Brooke Burns, Gadsden City, Sr., G, 5-10

Tiyah Johnson, Central-Phenix City, Sr., G, 5-9

Tamia Knight, Tuscaloosa County, Jr., G, 5-8

Nautika Philpot, Auburn, Sr., G, 5-1

Terri Smith, Sparkman, Sr., G, 5-7

Third team

London Coleman, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr., G, 5-8

Ashana Crawford, Baker, Sr., G, 5-6

Minnie Kemp, Murphy, Jr., F, 5-7

Joiya Maddox, Hoover, So., G, 5-11

Alexis Tate, Auburn, Sr., G, 5-10

Coach of the year: Mike Chase, Spain Park

Class 6A

First team

Hannah Barber, Homewood, Jr., G, 5-6

Brooke Hampel, Hazel Green, Jr., F, 5-10

Moriah Taylor, Hartselle, So., G, 5-6

Ajah Wayne, Homewood, Jr., G, 5-9

Alexis Woods, Athens, Jr., F, 5-9

Second team

Daisha Bradford, LeFlore, Jr., G, 5-7

Cierria Cunningham, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Jr., G, 5-9

Michaella Edwards, Chelsea, So., G-F, 5-8

Caitlin Hose, Hazel Green, Jr., G, 5-10

Kelsey Patterson, Southside-Gadsden, Sr., F, 5-9

Third team

Mia Creech, Northview, Jr., F, 5-9

Courtney Lee, Ramsay, Sr., G, 5-8

Mary Denman Luker, Pell City, So., G, 5-7

Nykeia McElrath, Fort Payne, Sr., F, 5-8

Adasia Rudolph, Carver-Montgomery, Sr., G, 5-6

Honorable mention

Breanna Harris, Blount, Jr., F-C, 6-1

Shyan Flack, Brewer, Jr., F, 5-11

Coach of the year: Steven Sims, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa