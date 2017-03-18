Hewitt-Trussville’s London Coleman named All-State
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Sports Writer’s Association named their 2016-17 All-State teams this week. Hewitt-Trussville’s London Coleman was the only local player to be listed.
Coleman, a junior, earned a third team selection by the ASWA in Class 7A.
Class 7A
First team
Shauntai Battle, McGill-Toolen, Sr., G, 5-9
Zipporah Broughton, Lee-Montgomery, Jr., G, 5-9
Claire Holt, Spain Park, Jr., G, 5-7
Haley Troup, Gadsden City, Sr., G-F, 5-10
Eboni Williams, Hoover, Jr., F, 6-0
Second team
Brooke Burns, Gadsden City, Sr., G, 5-10
Tiyah Johnson, Central-Phenix City, Sr., G, 5-9
Tamia Knight, Tuscaloosa County, Jr., G, 5-8
Nautika Philpot, Auburn, Sr., G, 5-1
Terri Smith, Sparkman, Sr., G, 5-7
Third team
London Coleman, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr., G, 5-8
Ashana Crawford, Baker, Sr., G, 5-6
Minnie Kemp, Murphy, Jr., F, 5-7
Joiya Maddox, Hoover, So., G, 5-11
Alexis Tate, Auburn, Sr., G, 5-10
Coach of the year: Mike Chase, Spain Park
Class 6A
First team
Hannah Barber, Homewood, Jr., G, 5-6
Brooke Hampel, Hazel Green, Jr., F, 5-10
Moriah Taylor, Hartselle, So., G, 5-6
Ajah Wayne, Homewood, Jr., G, 5-9
Alexis Woods, Athens, Jr., F, 5-9
Second team
Daisha Bradford, LeFlore, Jr., G, 5-7
Cierria Cunningham, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Jr., G, 5-9
Michaella Edwards, Chelsea, So., G-F, 5-8
Caitlin Hose, Hazel Green, Jr., G, 5-10
Kelsey Patterson, Southside-Gadsden, Sr., F, 5-9
Third team
Mia Creech, Northview, Jr., F, 5-9
Courtney Lee, Ramsay, Sr., G, 5-8
Mary Denman Luker, Pell City, So., G, 5-7
Nykeia McElrath, Fort Payne, Sr., F, 5-8
Adasia Rudolph, Carver-Montgomery, Sr., G, 5-6
Honorable mention
Breanna Harris, Blount, Jr., F-C, 6-1
Shyan Flack, Brewer, Jr., F, 5-11
Coach of the year: Steven Sims, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa