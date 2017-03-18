Two new food options added to Homestead Village shopping center

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –The line up for food options appears to be set for Homestead Village with the total choices growing to five eateries.

Joining the previously announced Panera Bread, Jimmy John’s and Zoe’s Kitchen will be Frios Gourmet Pops and the fast casual restaurant Ironstone Pizza Works. The shopping center is expected to be fully open this spring.

According to their website, Frios Gourmet Popsis based in Gadsden and develops relationships with local farmers and mom-and-pop suppliers to source their fresh ingredients.

“Our flavors are as unique as our eclectic personalities and we are passionate about our work,” the website touts. “We hope you will come by one of our locations and find out why everyone is talking about Frios.”

Frios products are sole in 24 locations throughout Alabama and Mississippi.

Ironstone Pizza Works opened their first location in the Vestavia Hills City Center last August. Just eight months later they’re planning their second location in Trussville.

According to the Vestavia Voice, Ironstone “is a design-your-own pizza concept, where customers can build their own pizza from the dough up with seemingly unlimited combinations of ingredients.”

“What we were going for was, we want to give you a very affordable experience, but it feels upscale; it’s warm; it’s very comfortable,” owner Bill McPherson told the Vestavia Voice. “We wanted you to feel like you are getting a better experience for a similar price point.”