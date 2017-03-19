Dairy Queen to give free ice cream cones Monday

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Dairy Queen is helping people celebrate the first day of spring in one delicious way. The company will provide free small vanilla ice cream cones on Monday, March 20, to every customer at all of its non-mall locations.

The best part is they’re doing it for a good cause. In exchange for a free cone, the company is collecting donations for local children’s hospitals, so every dollar donated will stay within the community.

They are asking for, but not requiring donations.

According to Today, last year stores raised more than $200,000 nationwide. And to date they have raised upwards of $120 million.

The limit is one cone per person.