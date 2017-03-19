 [fiatalert]
Man dead after truck leaves roadway, strikes tree

WALKER COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash at 3:30 a.m., March 19, has claimed the life of a Jasper man.

Bobby John Hamby, 42, was killed when the 1997 GMC 1500 pickup he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree, and caught fire.

Hamby was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on AL 69 at the 214 mile marker, six miles north of Jasper.

Nothingfurther is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

  1. Carson Young says:
    March 19, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Sad. But also an oddly passive worded sentence

