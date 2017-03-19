Man killed in fire was brother of firefighter who responded to the fire

The victim turned out to be the brother of a Birmingham firefighter who was fighting that fire.

The fire started around 9 p.m. at a house on 16th Street North, according to WBRC.

Two people were reported to be inside the home, and one person made it out and was transported to a hospital with burns. Despite knowing a person was trapped inside, the size of the fire kept firefighters at a distance.

A chaplain was called to the scene because of the emotional nature of the call.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.