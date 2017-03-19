 [fiatalert]
Man killed in fire was brother of firefighter who responded to the fire

BIRMINGHAM — A fire in Birmingham Saturday night was emotional for the crew of firefighters who responded when it learned the identity of a man killed inside.

The victim turned out to be the brother of a Birmingham firefighter who was fighting that fire.

The fire started around 9 p.m. at a house on 16th Street North, according to WBRC.

Two people were reported to be inside the home, and one person made it out and was transported to a hospital with burns. Despite knowing a person was trapped inside, the size of the fire kept firefighters at a distance.

A chaplain was called to the scene because of the emotional nature of the call.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

  1. Gwen Lackey says:
    March 19, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    Praying for all

  2. Cecilia Kirk says:
    March 19, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    Horrible tragedy. My dad was a Birmingham firefighter for 22 years. He never talked about the fires he fought but I’m sure he was devastated when there was a loss of life. I can’t even imagine the pain this firefighter feels. My prayers for the family.

