Man killed in fire was brother of firefighter who responded to the fire
BIRMINGHAM — A fire in Birmingham Saturday night was emotional for the crew of firefighters who responded when it learned the identity of a man killed inside.
The victim turned out to be the brother of a Birmingham firefighter who was fighting that fire.
The fire started around 9 p.m. at a house on 16th Street North, according to WBRC.
Two people were reported to be inside the home, and one person made it out and was transported to a hospital with burns. Despite knowing a person was trapped inside, the size of the fire kept firefighters at a distance.
A chaplain was called to the scene because of the emotional nature of the call.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Comments
Praying for all
Horrible tragedy. My dad was a Birmingham firefighter for 22 years. He never talked about the fires he fought but I’m sure he was devastated when there was a loss of life. I can’t even imagine the pain this firefighter feels. My prayers for the family.