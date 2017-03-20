Cahaba Elementary teacher awarded as an Alumni of the Year at Samford

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Felicia Smith was awarded as one of the Alumni of the Year recipients from Samford University’s Orlean Bullard Beeson School of Education earlier this month.

Although she is a Birmingham native and a product of the Birmingham City School System, Smith has been part of the Trussville community since 1992 when she began her teaching career.

Smith received both her B.S. (1992) and M.S. (2001) degrees in Early Childhood Education from Samford University. She started her career in 1992 as a third grade teacher at Hewitt Elementary School in Jefferson County Schools.

In 2005, Trussville created their own school system and opened Paine Primary and Paine Intermediate Schools where Smith continued to teach third grade at Paine Intermediate. In the fall of 2016, Trussville City Schools opened two new elementary schools, and Smith now teaches math and science at Cahaba Elementary.

Over her 25 year career, Smith has served on many teams and committees. Some of those past and present include: Professional Development Committee, Math Curriculum Committee, Discipline Committee, School Improvement Team, School Spelling Bee Coordinator, and Interview Team for Prospective Teachers.

She said one of her fondest roles as a teacher is serving as a cooperating teacher with Samford student teachers and interns.

While at Samford, she was a part of The Association for Childhood Education International, The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, Omicron Delta Kappa Leadership Honorary, Kappa Delta Pi Honor Society, Hypatia, Samford’s Women’s Honor Society, Zeta Tau Alpha Fraternity and Step Sing. She also served on the Faculty Committee for Student Affairs, The Advisory Committee on the Deanship, and The Student Government Association Special Events Committee.

She is married to Marty Smith who is also a teacher and coach. They are the proud parents of two children, Beth Allen, a junior at UAB and Micah, a sophomore at Hewitt-Trussville High School. They are active members of CrossPoint Baptist Church, Trussville.