Brush fire on Floyd Bradford Road has lane blocked

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — A brush fire on Floyd Bradford Road has one lane blocked according to Trussville police. Authorities advise travelers to avoid the area.

Trussville Fire Chief Tim Shotts said the fire, around the 2700 block of Floyd Bradford Road was mostly in the woods, covering about 25 acres. Shotts added that several abandoned mobile homes and junk cars were in the area of the fire.

