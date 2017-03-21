Grandmother charged with assault in Blount County wreck that injured four children

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BLOUNT COUNTY — Glenda Renay Tedder has been charged with two felonies and four misdemeanors stemming from a wreck Sunday in Blount County, according to Carol Robinson.

Tedder, 45, was driving an SUV when it flipped, injuring four children, ages 2, 7, 9 and 13, and three adults. According to the report, authorities believe she may have been under the influence of alcohol. They are currently awaiting the results of the toxicology report to reveal her blood alcohol level.

State Trooper Chuck Daniel said none of the passengers were wearing seat belts or in child safety seats. Daniel has not confirmed how the crash happened, nor was there any report of the severity of the injuries.

Tedder is being held in the Blount County Correctional Facility.