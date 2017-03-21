Hewitt-Trussville softball downs top-ranked and previously unbeaten Spain Park

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Hewitt-Trussville upset top-ranked and previously unbeaten Spain Park Tuesday night. The Huskies got a big night from the Borden sisters, who each homered.

Hewitt jumped out to a 5-run lead before adding six runs in the fifth and three more in the seventh to seal the win.

Sara Borden homered in the first inning, and Hannah hit her first of two home runs in the game in the second. The Huskies scored three runs that inning and another in the third before giving up a run to the Jaguars.

The Husky bats got hot in the fourth inning when Hannah Borden hit her second homerun, a two-run blast.

For the game, Sara Borden was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Hannah Borden went 2-for-5, while Molly Cobb was 2-for-3 with three RBI’s while also pitching 3.1 innings and giving up no earned runs on just three hits.

The Huskies also blanked Gadsden City 10-0 on Monday to move to 3-1 in Class 7A, Area 7.

The Lady Huskies return to area play at Gadsden on Wednesday and hosting Huntsville on Thursday.

Indians rebound to beat CCHS: Pinson Valley’s softball team bounced back from three losses at Hoover’s Orange and Black Tournament to hand a 15-3 loss on rival Clay-Chalkville on Monday at Clay.

The Lady Indians may not have been happy with the losses to Vestavia Hills (twice) and Hoover over the weekend, but they got the bookend wins that were most important for Lauren Watts’ team.

The Lady Indians opened Class 6A, Area 12 play with a 3-0 win at No. 4 Gardendale on Thursday and took the big win, also an area game, at Clay.

In the win over the Rockets, Madi Pliscofsky, Maison Tanner and Hana Presley hit home runs.

Pinson Valley (7-13) visits Hueytown on Wednesday, hosts Helena on Friday and hosts Corner and Oak Grove in a doubleheader on Saturday.

The Lady Indians will participate in the Gulf Coast Classic III tournament Monday through Wednesday in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores.

Clay-Chalkville routs Center Point: Clay-Chalkville opened Class 6A, Area 12 play with a 21-0 rout of Center Point. Kaitlyn Berry and Kelsey English had two hits each and English and Julia Perry combined to pitch the no-hitter.

The Lady Cougars went 1-2-1 in the Fort Payne Varsity Tournament over the weekend.

The Cougars beat Geraldine 5-3 as Kaitlyn Berry and Rachel Smith each had two hits while Perry pitched a complete-game for the win. The Lady Cougars fell to Fort Payne 12-1 in the semifinals after tying Fyffe 4-4.

In the 15-3 loss to Pinson on Monday, Lauren Wright, Shelby Morgan had two hits each.

The Lady Cougars (7-10, 1-1) were set to continue area play when travel to Gardendale Tuesday night.

Clay will host Mountain Brook on Thursday at 5 p.m. and head to the beach for the Gulf Coast Classic III Monday through Wednesday.