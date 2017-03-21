High school on fire in Blount County
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
BLOUNT COUNTY –Firefighters in Blount County have confirmed that they are on the scene of a fire at J.B. Pennington High School in Blountsville.
The fire in the main building was reported early Tuesday morning. The extent of the damage is not known at this time.
Classes have been canceled for the high school and for Blountsville Elementary School.
Oh no!!
No! Not again!
Prayers
Did everyone get out safely? Please God make sure they did!
