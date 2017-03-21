 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » High school on fire in Blount County

High school on fire in Blount County

Posted by: Posted date: March 21, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

BLOUNT COUNTY –Firefighters in Blount County have confirmed that they are on the scene of a fire at J.B. Pennington High School in Blountsville.

Firefighters are battling a blaze at J.B. Pennington High School on Tuesday morning.
Photo by Michael Murphree posted to social media by Lori Weaver Bush.

The fire in the main building was reported early Tuesday morning. The extent of the damage is not known at this time.

Classes have been canceled for the high school and for Blountsville Elementary School.

Comments

  1. Lesa Byrd says:
    March 21, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Oh no!!

  2. John Patterson says:
    March 21, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    No! Not again!

  3. Gwen Lackey says:
    March 21, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Prayers

  4. Kim Reid says:
    March 21, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Did everyone get out safely? Please God make sure they did!

  5. Jacki Bailey Riley says:
    March 21, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Linda Carr Shelley

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top