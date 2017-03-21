Local school workers lauded on World Down Syndrome Day

By Chris Yow

Editor

TRUSSVILLE — World Down Syndrome Day is a global awareness day which has been officially observed by the United Nations since 2012 on March 21. The date is of little significance to most people, but for children with Down syndrome it is a day of celebration.

The date, not chosen at random, signifies the uniqueness of the triplicate (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome which causes Down syndrome, hence the date 3/21.

Down syndrome International encourages people all over the world to choose activities and events to help raise awareness of what Down syndrome is, what it means to have Down syndrome and how people with Down syndrome play a vital role in their lives and communities.

Because of their roles in shaping the local children affected, 13 local teachers were recognized and awarded at Monday’s Trussville City School’s Board of Education meeting for their inclusion of these students.

Those recognized were: Amanda Hatcher, Lisa Sharit, Martha Giles , Amy Gulledge, Holli Ford, Auburn Lyle, Chrissy Mauldin, Jill Pate, Meagan Hyde, Lee Swatzell, Lisa Berry, Margaret Rebman and Janea Rosenberg.

During each presentation, the parents all drifted back to the word ‘inclusion’. These teachers, aides and even a bus driver, were lauded because of their ability to treat Down syndrome students just as they would any other student.

The below photos are of those who were awarded along with the parents and students. (Photos by Sandra Vernon/TCS)