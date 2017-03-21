Spring carnival dates and times announced for Trussville

Special to The Tribune

TRUSSVILLE – Looking for something fun to do during spring break? The Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) will present its spring carnival during Trussville City Schools’ spring break.

This year’s carnival will be held in the grassy area next to Holy Cross Episcopal Church and across from Trussville City Hall.

“We know the community looks forward to the spring carnival, and we’ve been working hard to find just the right place to have it,” TACC Executive Director Diane Poole said.

The carnival will feature rides and activities for all ages, as well as some of your favorite fun festival foods. A wristband may be purchased for $15 which is good for unlimited rides. Coupons are available for $1 off the price of the wristband at the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce and on the chamber’s website. Coupons must be printed. No electronic versions will be accepted.

There are plenty of options for parking including Civitan Park and also the two parking lots on Main Street across from Bryant Bank. The Chamber and the City of Trussville ask that patrons please be considerate of the residents in the area, as well as the church, and not park on the grass or nearby driveways.

The carnival begins on Wednesday, March 29, and runs through Sunday, April 2. Tentative hours are Wednesday and Thursday 5 to 9 p.m., Friday 6 to 10 p.m., Saturday 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m., and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. Separate wristbands must be purchased for each shift on Saturday.

Dates and times are subject to change due to weather conditions.