Alabama mother and daughter die less than an hour apart in separate accidents

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

VALLEY HEAD –According to the Alabama State Troopers office, a two vehicle wreck Tuesday on Alabama 117 in Valley head claimed the life of a local woman, 39-year-old Julia Yates Patterson. Patterson was in only person in the vehicle when she crashed.

Two occupants in the other vehicle were injured and transported to Erlanger Hospital.

According to Valley Head police, about 30 minutes later, Patterson’s 8-year-old daughter was struck by a vehicle while in the street. That incident also occurred on Alabama 117 just north of Mentone near the Georgia line.

The coroner identified her as 8-year-old Libby Patterson, who was pronounced dead at the scene..

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating.