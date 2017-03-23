Cell phone distraction leads to Blount County teen’s death in car accident

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BLOUNT COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash at 7:55 a.m. Monday, March 21, has claimed the life of a Blountsville teen.

Michael Lanier Threatt, 18, was seriously injured when the 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier he was driving collided with a 2016 Freightliner on U.S. 231, seven miles north of Ashville.

Threatt was airlifted to UAB Hospital where he died Wednesday, March 22.

The driver of the Freightliner was not injured. The preliminary investigation indicates that the teenager was distracted by a cellphone at the time of the crash.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.