Clay teen carjacked after giving couple a ride on Trussville-Clay Road

CLAY — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after an 18-year-old male victim reported having his car stolen by two people to whom he had given a ride, according to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 8:30 a.m. deputies responded to a report of a car theft in the 6400 block of Trussville-Clay Road. They met the victim who told them that he had been at Daylight Donuts when he was approached by a black female and a black male who asked him for a ride.

He agreed to give them a ride. As they were traveling, the male suspect told the victim to pull over and said he had a gun. Once the victim pulled over, the man punched him in the side of the head and ordered him out of the car. The suspects drove off in the victim’s gold 2006 Honda Accord.

The victim did not require medical attention.

The suspects are described as a black male and black female in their 20’s. The male is said to have facial tattoos and deadlocks.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.