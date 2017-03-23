Former PVHS athlete in a coma, current PV student injured after car crashes into multiple homes

 [fiatalert]
Posted by: Posted date: March 23, 2017

PINSON — Two passengers in a car accident were injured when the car they were in crashed into a house in Pinson, according to Erik Harris.

Tate Brannan, right, was involved in a car accident Wednesday that left him in a coma. Photo via Facebook

Tate Brannan was ejected from the vehicle during the accident, and  is in a coma, according to the report.

Marshall Tanner, a senior on the Pinson Valley baseball team, is reportedly suffering from a concussion and separated shoulder, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The driver’s name has not yet been released.

Members of the Pinson community, including several former classmates have reached out on social media to express their support and prayer for Brannan.

“Praying for you Tate Brannan you got this. Every say a prayer for Tate he really needs them right now,” Kayla Lee Welch said.

“Everyone please stop and say a prayer for a friend of mine,” Bailee Bryant, pictured with Brennan above, asked on Facebook. “You can pull through this Tate.”

Comments

  1. Teresa Cox Chapple says:
    March 24, 2017 at 1:30 am

    Will keep him on prayer.

  2. Holleigh Reid Piersol says:
    March 24, 2017 at 1:54 am

    Praying!

  3. Faith Brewster Summers says:
    March 24, 2017 at 2:07 am

    Tereasa Dodds Lynn Reid Ken Wiley

  4. Lynn Reid says:
    March 24, 2017 at 2:09 am

    I don’t know these people but read about it this morning.

  5. Faith Brewster Summers says:
    March 24, 2017 at 2:49 am

    Sad

  6. Lynn Reid says:
    March 24, 2017 at 2:52 am

    Very. We have had so many wrecks and bad things lately.

  7. Tereasa Dodds says:
    March 24, 2017 at 2:58 am

    We know Marshall Tanner but not the one in a coma. But it is sad. Very sad that these kid are are about to graduate or have graduated.

  8. Pamela Steele says:
    March 24, 2017 at 3:07 am

    Praying

  9. Ken Wiley says:
    March 24, 2017 at 3:16 am

    That’s Barry Brannan’s nephew. Sad situation.

  10. Gwen Lackey says:
    March 24, 2017 at 3:20 am

    Praying for teenagers in this wreck and their families and friends

