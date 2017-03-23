Woman shot in domestic dispute loses unborn baby

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — A domestic dispute in Birmingham on Tuesday resulted in a pregnant woman being shot, and subsequently losing the life of her unborn child, according to Carol Robinson.

The report states the other was in the early stages of the pregnancy, and lost the baby on Wednesday around 9 p.m. The mother is still recovering from her wounds as well.

The dispute and shooting on Tuesday occurred in the 500 block of 41st Street North in Birmingham around 3 a.m. Luckily, the victim was able to dial 911 and inform authorities of the shooter’s identity.

Following the shooting, the victim was taken to UAB Hospital where she underwent surgery for serious injuries.

Police have not announced the arrest of the shooter, but confirmed they know his identity.