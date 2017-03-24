HTHS mountain bike team ranked tops in the state

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Following the first two races of the season, the Hewitt-Trussville mountain bike team is sitting in the top spot in the state.

Led by Jackson Davis, who has placed first in both races this season, the Huskies have scored 4,444 points as a team. They lead second-place Auburn, who has scored 4,148 points.

At the T-Town Throwdown, Davis was first followed by Christian Mason in second place. Joshua White was fifth and Scott Johnson took 11th place. That strong performance was followed by another great race at the Crank Down in Tiger Town last weekend.

Davis, again finished first, while Mason was fourth. White took sixth, and Justin Wilson was ninth. Johnson finished in 12th place.

The team will race again in Huntsville on April 8-9.