Man arrested on attempted murder charges after shooting into neighbor’s home

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 61-year-old Maytown man was arrested after firing shots into his neighbor’s home Thursday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 4900 block of Heifner Road in Maytown. The victim reported a neighbor tried to force his way in to the home and fired shots before fleeing back to his home.

The suspect, 61-year-old Ramon Clark Quinn, came out and surrendered peacefully although denying involvement in what took place.

Information at the scene was the suspect knocked on the door of the victim’s home. When it was opened, he pulled a gun and tried to force his way into the house. The door was closed on his arm and he fired shots into the interior of the house. No one was injured. Quinn then went back to his home.

Ramon Quinn was arrested and charged with five counts of Attempted Murder, Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, and Burglary 1st Degree. He remains in the Jefferson County Jail with bonds totaling $330,000.