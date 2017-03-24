Pinson Valley softball wins with walk-off hit

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

PINSON — Pinson Valley Lady Indians softball team took Friday’s game in dramatic fashion, with a 5-4 walk-off victory over Oak Grove. The game was tied at four with Pinson Valley batting in the bottom of the fourth when Shauna Clevenger singled, driving in one run.

Jordan Walker earned the win for the Indians. She pitched three and a third innings, surrendering four runs, four hits and walking one. Lauren Keplinger recorded the last two outs to earn the save for Pinson Valley.

Pinson Valley collected nine hits. Shauna Clevenger, Graci Graves and Walker each collected multiple hits for the Indians. Walker, Graves, Mollie Peoples, Destinee Cole, and Clevenger each drove in one run to lead Pinson Valley.