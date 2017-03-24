Two teens hit by gunfire during water balloon fight at Tom Bradford Park on Edwards Lake Road

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — Two teen girls, both students at Huffman High School, were injured today when the Senior Skip Day water balloon fight turned into a gun fight, according to Lt. Sean Edwards of the Birmingham Police Department.

According to the Edwards, the gunfire began about 2:30 p.m. at Tom Bradford Park on Edwards Lake Road.

The suspect, believed to be a black male in his 20s, driving a dark colored, late model Chevy Tahoe started shooting because he claimed his truck was struck by eggs, according to Edwards.

As the suspect started shooting someone from the park returned fire.

The injuries to the students aren’t considered life threatening. One victim, though was shot in the buttocks, while the other had a bullet graze her eye.

Two victims were taken to St. Vincent’s East, and at least one car at the hospital had been hit with gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as information is received.