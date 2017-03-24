Two teens hit by gunfire during water balloon fight at Tom Bradford Park on Edwards Lake Road
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
BIRMINGHAM — Two teen girls, both students at Huffman High School, were injured today when the Senior Skip Day water balloon fight turned into a gun fight, according to Lt. Sean Edwards of the Birmingham Police Department.
According to the Edwards, the gunfire began about 2:30 p.m. at Tom Bradford Park on Edwards Lake Road.
The suspect, believed to be a black male in his 20s, driving a dark colored, late model Chevy Tahoe started shooting because he claimed his truck was struck by eggs, according to Edwards.
As the suspect started shooting someone from the park returned fire.
The injuries to the students aren’t considered life threatening. One victim, though was shot in the buttocks, while the other had a bullet graze her eye.
Two victims were taken to St. Vincent’s East, and at least one car at the hospital had been hit with gunfire.
The investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as information is received.
Comments
Kathleen Marino
Steven Hendrickson
The escalation rate of things with some of our youth is disturbing.
More reason to conceal carry . 🔫🔫
SMH…we have a family problem…
So sad..I used to play at this park when I was little..not even safe in our own backyard anymore..
Sara did y’all hear gun fire at work. Someone got shot and it grazed her eye how does a bullet graze someone’s eye?!
I was in pell city
very carefully
So sad but not suprising
This is so sad!
Amanda Kennemur McLaughlin
Courtney Vaughn..
Actually, it wasn’t the kids that were shooting
Tracye Thomas Miller
Anita Thompson Brewster
Lesson of the day ….. Never take water balloons and eggs to a gunfight.
Way too close TTawanna Lacresia MitchellKKeri RoeKKayla Barnes
Oh I didnt know the shooter was an adult. I guess the same applies to our youth and adults 😕
Same here. That giant slide they used to have was fun
That park is not safe anymore!
So very sad. Where were the parents at?
Lovely
Did you read the article? It was senior skip day. I doubt parents were involved.
Monica Leah Wesson